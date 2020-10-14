1/1
WILLIAM R. "BOB" ROBERTSON
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. "Bob" Robertson passed away Oct 11, 2020. Born in Homestead, PA on Oct 27, 1933. Served honorably in the US Army and founded two Boy Scout troops. He was an avid golfer and world traveler. Above all he valued his family. He is survived by his soulmate, Mary Jane; sons, Scott (Cathy) and Brian (Debbie); lovingly known as PapPap to grandchildren, Tim (Janelle), Sarah Minogue (Dan), Brad, Michelle, Rachel Sola (Eric); and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, Oct 15, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Friday, October 16, 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Pre-registration for the Funeral Service is required at https://www.pastorstoolbox.com/save-a-seat/6d679d09-9e2b-5885-8d8d-88b24807d9a4. The Funeral Service will be live streamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89092887485*pwd=Y1o3Mlo2Zk5oNElzYUcrM1R1dC91QT09, Meeting ID: 890 9288 7485, Passcode: 750643. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved