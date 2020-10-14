William R. "Bob" Robertson passed away Oct 11, 2020. Born in Homestead, PA on Oct 27, 1933. Served honorably in the US Army and founded two Boy Scout troops. He was an avid golfer and world traveler. Above all he valued his family. He is survived by his soulmate, Mary Jane; sons, Scott (Cathy) and Brian (Debbie); lovingly known as PapPap to grandchildren, Tim (Janelle), Sarah Minogue (Dan), Brad, Michelle, Rachel Sola (Eric); and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, Oct 15, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Friday, October 16, 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Pre-registration for the Funeral Service is required at https://www.pastorstoolbox.com/save-a-seat/6d679d09-9e2b-5885-8d8d-88b24807d9a4
. The Funeral Service will be live streamed
. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
.