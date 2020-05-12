|
William R. "Bob" Warnock, 96, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Libertyville, IL. He was born December 31, 1923 in Burlington, Iowa, served in the US Army, 84th Infantry Division (Railsplitters), 334th Medical Detachment during WWII, where he was wounded while performing his duties as a field medic. After the war, he received numerous medals, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal. Bob received his bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Chicago, was formerly employed by the ANSUL Corp. of Marinette, WI, now a division of Tyco Industries and later for the General Fire Extinguisher Co. of Northbrook, IL for over 30 years. He was a devoted member of St. Joseph Church in Libertyville, serving on various committees and as a longtime usher. Bob was a was a Knight of Columbus for over 60 years, having served as Grand Knight and Financial Secretary, and was currently a member of the K of C, Cardinal Stritch Council #3674 of Libertyville and a member of the K of C 4th Degree Bishop. Surviving are his 3 children, Robert Warnock, Patricia (Gary) Winsor and Kathleen (Paul Harington) Warnock; 3 grandchildren, Alexander, Siobhan and Kimberly, son-in-law, Kevin Kueny; and a brother, Richard (Jean) Warnock. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Warnock on February 1, 1997; and his daughter, Susan Kueny on August 21, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and 3 brothers, Steven, Thomas and John Warnock. Due to the pandemic, private services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. A memorial mass will be announced in the future for all friends and family to attend. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church or to the . For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2020