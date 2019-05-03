A visitation for William Raymond "Bill" Bazant, age 88, will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from noon until the time of the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy. Palatine, IL 60067. The Reverend Karl Fay will officiate. Interment will be private at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, IL. Bill passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1930 in Riverside- Brookfield to the late Rose and Raymond Bazant. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carole (Campin); children, Cheryl (Andrew) Loos, Mark (Dan Page) Bazant and David (Kimberly) Bazant; and granddaughters, Kaitlin, Erin and Megan Loos, and Ana Bazant. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Billy, and his grandsons, Andrew and Alexander. Bill played baseball, football and basketball for North Central College, where he graduated in 1952, then proudly served in the U.S. Army, a decorated veteran of the Korean War. Bill was a well-respected leader in the Office Supplies industry, starting his career in sales at 3M and rising to Director, Merchandising at Boise Cascade/Office Max from which he retired in 1992. Bill was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or . For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary