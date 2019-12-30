|
William "Bill" Robert Muetze, 76, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Fort Pierce Florida. He was otherwise in great health when he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. He was born on July 8, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Raymond and Bernice (nee. Goetz) Muetze. William was united in marriage to Catherine Hinckley on January 10, 1981 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia. Bill will be remembered as a lifetime farmer, for his strong Catholic faith, love, generosity, straightforwardness and unflinching work ethic. Bill is a 1961 graduate of Marmion Academy. Following high school, Bill bought a farm in Batavia at the age of 18 on Main Street. He received an agricultural waiver, but at the age of 24, volunteered to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam Campaign. He was Honorably discharged from the Army and returned to his love of Farming. Believing in a risk to reward mentality and thinking big, Bill believed that everything was possible with hard work. Bill's presence required all to shift their thinking into a higher gear. If you were with him, you would need to run to keep up. Cathy was able to do all these things with him well; she must run on the same unique batteries as Bill. He is survived by his wife Catherine; five children, Brian (Melissa) Muetze, Jennifer (Joshua) Jensen, James (Brandi) Muetze, Margaret (Joseph) Engel, Max (Katey) Muetze; twenty-four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Bush and Mitzi (Dennis) Lockwood; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Noack, a brother who died at infancy, Jimmy, and a grandson, Raymond Muetze. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. Funeral services will begin with prayers at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from Moss Family Funeral Home before proceeding to Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 Main Street to celebrate Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the . For additional information please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 30, 2019