Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
235 N. Main St.
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
235 N. Main St.
Wauconda, IL
View Map
WILLIAM S. NEWMAN Sr. Obituary
WAUCONDA - William S. Newman, Sr., age 78, was a resident of Wauconda and formerly a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, IL. William was the beloved husband of the late Mary Anne; loving father of William S. Jr. (Deborah), Julie M. (Steven) Pence, Elizabeth Newman and Timothy D. (Diane); cherished grandfather of Jazmin, Ismael, Jessica, Chelsie, Kyle, Austin, Braedan and Daniel; dear brother of Elizabeth Frentzel and John (Mary) Newman. William was born November 1, 1940 in Chicago and passed away at home on August 23, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. On Wednesday, August 28, the funeral will be held at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Cancer Research Foundation, cancerresearchfdn.org. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
