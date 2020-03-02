|
VILLA PARK - William Stephen "Bill" Degnan, formerly of Chicago, Bensenville, IL, New Windsor, NY, St. Louis, Chesterfield, MO and Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully on February 13th at Loyola Medical Center after an eight-month battle with kidney and heart disease. Born January 24, 1945 to William Joseph and Dorothy Ann (Kiefer) Degnan in Chicago, IL. He married his love Anita (nee Smyth) in June, almost 53 years ago, and mourned her passing in 2015. Beloved father of William (Judy), Eileen (Richard) Moore-Johnson and Jonathan (Carrie). Awesome grandfather of Dana, Billy, Laine and James Degnan, Edward Moore IV and Jayden, Austin and Gavin Degnan. He is survived by his brothers, Thomas (Diane), Michael (Sheila), Daniel (Marianne) and Matthew and by sisters, Patricia (the late Tom) DiSilvio, Judith (the late Salvatore DeAngelo, Tom) Lukaszewski, Peggy (Patrick) Gustafson, Dorie (Mike) Pecak, Mary (Tom) Neal, Katie (the late David) Rodwell, Laura (Mike) Garrity, Monica (Steve) Hobler. As well as sisters-in-law Eileen (Thomas) Grena and JoAnn (Kevin) Lampman. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law Joseph (Mary Jane) Smyth. Bill, following graduation from Elmhurst College in 1972, worked in the hospitality and construction industries as a CPA and enjoyed his retirement starting in 2008. He was proud of saying he "had worked his whole life" starting with a paper route at 10 years old. In his youth he was an excellent swimmer and competed for DePaul Academy and Wright College. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and Green Lake, Wis. He was a voracious reader and an expert in the genre of the crime novel. Bill was an avid bowler, golfer and Chicago sports fan. He had a deep passion for the activities of his grandchildren especially the concerts, plays, recitals and sporting events. A private memorial service is arranged for a later date. Charitable donations are left to the choice of the donors. Cards and memorials, please send to William J. Degnan, 411 S. Ardmore, Villa Park, IL 60181.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 2, 2020