William T. "Bill" Bernard, 64, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born November 1, 1954 in Waukegan, was formerly of Libertyville, living in Wildwood since 2002. He was a former employee at Libertyville Chevrolet and enjoyed motorcycles, camping, landscaping, was a Jack Daniel's squire and most of all helping friends. Surviving is his wife, Lynne Bernard; 2 children, Brittany Bernard and Thomas (Anna Prickley) Bernard; former wife, Nancy Tissing; sister, Betty Lukenbill and nephews, James and Michael Lukenbill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Bernard and brothers, Bobbie and Chuck Bernard. A memorial service will be held announced in the spring. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, Billie would like you to wash your car and have a shot of Jack Daniel's. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
