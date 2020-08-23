1/1
WILLIAM U. RIZZETTO
William U. Rizzetto, 82, born and raised in Chicago IL, passed away August 18, 2020. Known also as, Bob, Harsh, or Bill. A Marine Corps Veteran, 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus and a Secular Franciscan. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (1994) and Judith. Loving father of Michael (Patti) Rizzetto, Debra (Jerry) Japczyk, and Reena (Cory) Romzo. Cherished Grandfather to Justin, James, Nicole, Kimberly, Samantha, John, Tyler, Alyssa, and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, August 25th from 4 to 9PM at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Wednesday, 9AM followed by 10AM Mass at St. Matthew's Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Heart Association. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
AUG
26
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
