Services
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
WILLIAM V. BORSODI Obituary
GLEN ELLYN - William V. Borsodi, age 90, of Yorkville, IL formerly of Glen Ellyn, IL and South Bend, IN passed away on Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 at his home. He was born July 2, 1928 in South Bend, IN the son of William and Mary (Rak) Borsodi. William was united in marriage Oct. 27, 1950 to Laura Simpson. Mr. Borsodi served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Laura Borsodi, Yorkville; his children, Robert (Nancy) Borsodi, Winfield, Janet (Steve) Counihan, Dixon, John (April) Borsodi, Whitewater, WI, David Borsodi, Glen Ellyn, and Thomas (Lynda) Borsodi, Woodridge; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; his brother Robert (Donna) Borsodi; his brother-in-law, Pete Hayes; his sister-in-law, Jeannie Borsodi all of South Bend, IN; also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Linda Borsodi; his brother, Jim Borsodi; and his sisters and brother-in-law, Mary (Robert) Mitchel, Nancy Lockmondy, and Alice Hayes. Visitation 1:00 PM with Service at 4:00 PM, Sat., March 16, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
