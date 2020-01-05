|
LAKE BARRINGTON - William W. "Ward" Richardson, age 98, died on December 31, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Chicago on December 8, 1921 and was the son of the late Elizabeth (nee Ward) Richardson of Chicago and the late Charles Richardson of Horsham, England. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 53 years, Eunice (nee Molidor) Richardson and his sister, Charlotte (nee Richardson) Ames. Ward is survived by his sons Kevin (Lynne) Richardson and Gary (Lynn) Richardson as well as by his grandchildren Mary Ellen, Charlotte, Nicholas, and Kristin and his long-time caregiver and friend, Randie Magpali. He is also survived by a number of devoted and loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Ward was an avid golfer with a great sense of humor about life's ups and downs. He often introduced himself to family and friends using the self-styled nickname, "W.W. The Great" and enjoyed lively conversation and debate. Ward had an uncanny knack for telling a joke or for finding the funny elements in almost every situation. He had a legendary reputation for caring and generosity and was always first in line to help people in need. Ward left this world enjoying the respect and love of all who were privileged to know him. During World War II, Ward served his country honorably as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corp. Upon returning home from the service, Ward attended the University of Tampa where he graduated in 1950 with a degree in business administration. He spent his career in the machine tool industry in the Chicago area and successfully ran his own business for over 40 years. He was also an investor with his boyhood friend, the late Edward J. Havelka of Fox Lake, Illinois and Franklin, North Carolina, in developing single family home neighborhoods in Big Pine Key, Florida and Franklin, North Carolina. Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 South Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the Ascension Catholic Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Road, Libertyville. A celebration of life reception will follow the graveside service and be held at the Barrington Hills Country Club, 300 West County Line Road, in Barrington beginning at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Ward's family asks that memorial contributions please be sent in his honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/give/), P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, along with a request that notification be provided to Gary Richardson so that Ward's family can thank those who honor him in this fashion. Arrangements are entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020