WILLISONDENNIS JOHN "DENNY" WILLISON
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLISONDENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROL STREAM - Dennis "Denny" John Willison, 66, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1953 in Evanston, Illinois to James and Betty Willison (nee Fredricks) and grew up in Des Plaines, Illinois. He graduated from Maine West High School in 1971 and attended Louisiana State University and Oakton Community College. He met the love of his life, Jaye Hooczko at Forest View bowling alley in 1974. They were married on June 5, 1976 at St. Stephens Church in Des Plaines and recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. Denny was employed in the printing industry for over 35 years and recently retired in June of 2019. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, especially baseball, with his favorite team being the Chicago Cubs. He played basketball at the collegiate level for Louisiana State University. He was always there for friends and family and loved coaching youth sports. Denny had a love of animals, having several dogs and cats throughout his life. In his free time, he loved bowling, fishing, taking long drives, playing the Lottery, and watching Westerns, but most of all spending time with his family, friends, and especially his two grandchildren, Drew and Payge. Denny is survived by his wife Jaye, his daughter Jayme (Ryan) Litchfield of Marengo, his sons Grant (Danielle) Willison of Elgin, and Brent Willison of Carol Stream, his two grandchildren, Drew and Payge Litchfield of Marengo, and his cat Dex. He is also survived by Pepi and Jim Carroll, Rory and Wendy Hooczko, Randy Hooczko, Marc and Gloria Hooczko, John Hooczko, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and longtime friend Pam Krieg. Denny is preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty, his grandparents, his sister Lynn, her husband, Jerry Kehe, several aunts, uncles, and his in-laws John and Dolores Hooczko. Denny's kind soul made a lasting impact on the lives of many. He will truly be missed. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held this weekend; please contact Countryside Funeral Home & Crematory in Bartlett, Illinois for additional information at 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved