Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
For more information about
WILMA LAVIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA LAVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA IONA LAVIN


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILMA IONA LAVIN Obituary
NILES - Wilma Iona Lavin, nee Kling, 84, was born August 19, 1934 in Dunn Center, ND to Wallace and Ida (nee Iverson) Kling and passed away May 1, 2019. Wilma was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Lavin; devoted partner of Ralph Gamberdella; loving mother of Sandy (Greg) Larson and Janice (John) Klein; cherished grandmother of Brittany Larson, Jacob Klein and Justin Klein and dear sister of Harlin (Marie) Kling, Lorene (Lambert) Gerhart, Arlis Kling, Roger Kling and the late Gayle Kling and Gary Kling. Funeral services and interment will be held privately at Norwood Park Cemetery in Niles, Illinois. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now