NILES - Wilma Iona Lavin, nee Kling, 84, was born August 19, 1934 in Dunn Center, ND to Wallace and Ida (nee Iverson) Kling and passed away May 1, 2019. Wilma was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Lavin; devoted partner of Ralph Gamberdella; loving mother of Sandy (Greg) Larson and Janice (John) Klein; cherished grandmother of Brittany Larson, Jacob Klein and Justin Klein and dear sister of Harlin (Marie) Kling, Lorene (Lambert) Gerhart, Arlis Kling, Roger Kling and the late Gayle Kling and Gary Kling. Funeral services and interment will be held privately at Norwood Park Cemetery in Niles, Illinois. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019