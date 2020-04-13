|
Wilma Jean (Davis) Booth transitioned to her heavenly home April 10, 2020. She was born in Buncombe, IL to the late Wendel and Wilhelma (Pearce) Davis, September 1, 1938. She is survived by her husband, Jack; daughters: Jannea Booth and Melana (Alan) Beyer. Granddaughters: Lauren Beyer and Clarissa Murphy; a brother Wendel (Georgena) Davis; nieces, nephew and cousins. She graduated from Vienna IL High School and earned a Bachelor of Science (home economics) and a Master's Degree (childhood education) from NIU, DeKalb. She taught 25 years at Ellis Middle School in Elgin and Canton Middle School in Streamwood. She was an accompanist for the school choirs in addition to her teaching. She was active in the Music Ministry at Larkin Avenue Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church for more than 50 years and for 17 years she directed the hand bell choir-Fox Valley Ringers. Other community activities included serving 3 terms as president of the Friends of Judson Board; Co-President of the American Association of University Women; Chair of the Elgin Area Women's Connection and other responsibilities in each organization. She served on the board and as an officer of the Fox Valley Baptist Association, Illinois Baptist State Association and the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention. Services will be held at a later date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2020