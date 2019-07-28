Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA KAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA KAY


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILMA KAY Obituary
BARRINGTON - Wilma Kay, 81, was born on March 20, 1938, to the late William and Pauline Strahota and passed away on July 20, 2019. Wilma was the loving wife of the late Thomas J. Kay; beloved mother of Thomas W. (Deborah Stonich) Kay of Forest Park, IL, Robert E. Kay of Portland, OR, and Steven K. Kay of Las Vegas, NV; cherished sister of Bette (Ronald) Schubert; and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, from 10:00am until the time of her funeral service at 12:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. Interment will be held privately at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie, IL 60077, or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1190 N. Hicks Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now