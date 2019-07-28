|
|
BARRINGTON - Wilma Kay, 81, was born on March 20, 1938, to the late William and Pauline Strahota and passed away on July 20, 2019. Wilma was the loving wife of the late Thomas J. Kay; beloved mother of Thomas W. (Deborah Stonich) Kay of Forest Park, IL, Robert E. Kay of Portland, OR, and Steven K. Kay of Las Vegas, NV; cherished sister of Bette (Ronald) Schubert; and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, from 10:00am until the time of her funeral service at 12:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. Interment will be held privately at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie, IL 60077, or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1190 N. Hicks Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019