1/
WINDY SUAREZ
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WINDY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELING - Windy Suarez was born June 23, 1926 in Sagay Negros Occidental, Philippines to Teofilo and Gregoria (nee Cortez) Londres. She died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bella Terra in Wheeling. Windy is survived by her children, Roberto (Juliet) Suarez and Roxane (the late Ciceron) Simpas; siblings, Tammy Stoll, Teofilo Londres Jr.,and Eduardo (Leticia) Londres; and son-in-law, Manuel Silla; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Agustin; her parents; and children, Andrea Silla and Ben Mario Suarez. Visitation Saturday August 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. Memorials may be given to your favorite charity in Windy's memory. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved