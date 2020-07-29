WHEELING - Windy Suarez was born June 23, 1926 in Sagay Negros Occidental, Philippines to Teofilo and Gregoria (nee Cortez) Londres. She died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bella Terra in Wheeling. Windy is survived by her children, Roberto (Juliet) Suarez and Roxane (the late Ciceron) Simpas; siblings, Tammy Stoll, Teofilo Londres Jr.,and Eduardo (Leticia) Londres; and son-in-law, Manuel Silla; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Agustin; her parents; and children, Andrea Silla and Ben Mario Suarez. Visitation Saturday August 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. Memorials may be given to your favorite charity
in Windy's memory. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or 847-253-0168.