Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6401 Gages Lake Road
Gurnee, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle
GURNEE - Winston T. Casis, M.D., age 78, passed away on April 28, 2019. Dr. Casis is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Urbanita (nee Garibay); daughters Clarinda Arlene (Joseph) Balagtas, Cristina (Milton) McKinnon, Cassandra (Gregory) McKenna; son Van; and sister Alice (the late Rex) Betita. Loving "Lolo" to Luke, Amelia, Henry, Andrew, Joey, Ainslie, and Melanie; beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews; dear cousin and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents Macario and Aurora Casis and siblings Franciso Casis, Edward Casis, and Ami Araneta. Born in Buruanga, Aklan, Philippines in 1940, Winston came to the United States in 1968 with his wife, a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas, and a desire to achieve the "American Dream." A meticulous and thoughtful radiologist, he had the pleasure of training and working in several Chicago-area hospitals before briefly moving to southern Illinois to work in rural community hospitals. He returned in 1991 to work at the Naval Hospital at Great Lakes Naval Base, then at the North Chicago Veterans Administration Hospital, and he retired in 2016 after 25 years of service to the U.S. government. Winston enjoyed the simple pleasures of a delicious meal, the fellowship of good friends and family, and the boisterous company of his grandkids. He will be remembered for his good nature, quiet confidence, and steadfast faith in God. Many would agree that he achieved his American Dream. Visitation Thursday, May 2, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm, McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Ltd., 101 Park Place (Route 176, one block east of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville and Friday, May 3, from 8:30 am-10:00 am, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Road, Gurnee. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Smile Train international children's charity, www.smiletrain.org, are appreciated. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 1, 2019
