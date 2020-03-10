Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen Of Heaven Cemetery
Hillside, IL
View Map

YOLANDA M. ERBACCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YOLANDA M. ERBACCI Obituary
Yolanda M. Erbacci, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale. Dearest mother of Regina (Dennis) Lukaszewski and Randy (Jill). Loving grandmother of Gina (Bart) Pienkowski, Andrea (Josh) Rader and Christina Erbacci. Cherished Aunt, Cousin, and Friend of many, sister in law of Tony (Dorothy) Erbacci and Jackie (The Late Eddie) Torri. Family and friends to meet at Queen Of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois for 11:00am Interment Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation Thursday March 12th, 3 to 9 pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E Rand Road, Mt. Prospect, Illinois. Info 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of YOLANDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -