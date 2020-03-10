|
Yolanda M. Erbacci, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale. Dearest mother of Regina (Dennis) Lukaszewski and Randy (Jill). Loving grandmother of Gina (Bart) Pienkowski, Andrea (Josh) Rader and Christina Erbacci. Cherished Aunt, Cousin, and Friend of many, sister in law of Tony (Dorothy) Erbacci and Jackie (The Late Eddie) Torri. Family and friends to meet at Queen Of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois for 11:00am Interment Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation Thursday March 12th, 3 to 9 pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E Rand Road, Mt. Prospect, Illinois. Info 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2020