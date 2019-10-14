|
|
Yoshi A. Kiser nee Kaneko. Age 94. Passed away October 10, 2019 in Beecher, Illinois. Formerly of West Chicago, Illinois. Immigrated 51 years ago from Tokyo, Japan. Wife of the late Charles Kiser. Stepmother of 2 stepsons and 1 stepdaughter. Dearest friend of Barbara (late Thomas) Cellini, Judy Dudzinski, and Karen (late Ed) Klein. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th Street (US Rt 30, 3 blocks east of Western Avenue), Chicago Heights Tuesday October 15th from 6:00 pm until time of Services 8:00 pm. Committal Services and burial Wednesday October 16th 1:00 PM at Assumption Cemetery, 1S510 Winfield Road, Winfield, IL. Information, 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2019