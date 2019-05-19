ROUND LAKE BEACH - A funeral mass for Yvette Duwez will be said Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 27551 Volo Village Road, Volo, preceded by a brief visitation at Northern Illinois Funeral Services, 31632 N. Ellis Dr., Unit 209, Volo, beginning at 8 a.m. Inurnment at a future date will be private. To honor Yvette, attendees are asked to wear pink, her favorite color. Yvette M. Duwez, 89, most recently of Round Lake Beach, died May 15, 2019, at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL, after a brief illness. She was born in Namur, Belgium, on May 2, 1930, to Jean-Baptiste and Jeanne (Eelen) Pierre. In Namur, she married her late husband of 57 years, Jean Duwez, and had a baby girl before coming to the U.S. on the Queen Mary in 1952. Arriving from New York by train, the young family settled in Chicago and shortly thereafter, had a second daughter. Through many stretches of health problems, Yvette demonstrated an amazing resilience and an unmatched positive attitude. Always ready with a smile, "Kini" as her family and friends called her, was loved by all who came to know her. She was ready at a moment's notice to send a card to someone who was ill or needed their spirits lifted, and had a special love for dogs. She is survived by her daughters, Danielle (Mel) Duwez-Harmening and Bernadette (Keith) Kramer, grandchildren, John (Debbie) Preucil and Christy Brown, 5 great-grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews, 2 sisters-in-law, and an extended family in Belgium, and her little dog, Gigi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jean, her parents, her sister, Susan and her brother, Joseph. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Yvette's name to a favorite dog rescue. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary