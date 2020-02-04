Daily Herald Obituaries
BARTLETT - Yvonne Bahr - Olson, nee Kozan, 83. Loving wife of Robert "Bob" Olson; beloved mother of Bob (Carol) Bahr, Ron (Sheila) Bahr, Steven (Nancy) Bahr, Rick Bahr, Ruthanne (Steve Richter) Engle, Jeffrey (Lisa Sabo) Olson, Lisa (Tony Herb) Olson, Karen (Dan) Benson and Nathan (Kelly) Olson; cherished grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 10. Visitation, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home, 2550 West Hassell Rd., (Northeast corner of Barrington Rd.), Hoffman Estates, IL. 60169. Family and Friends will meet on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 for a visitation 10:30 A.M. until time of funeral service that will begin 11:00 A.M. at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 East Algonquin Road, South Barrington, Illinois, 60010.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
