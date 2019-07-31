Daily Herald Obituaries
YVONNE "VONNIE" BLESS


1939 - 2019
YVONNE "VONNIE" BLESS Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Yvonne "Vonnie" Bless of Auburn, IL, formerly of Mount Prospect, IL, was welcomed by her Savior in Heaven on July 28 after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of sixty years Frederick, daughter Lynne Ferrell (husband William), son Davin (wife Patricia), grandsons Daniel and Eric Ferrell, Nicholas Bless and Matthew Cane, sister Deana Hasselbacher (husband Gary) and brother Michael (wife Jan). A private family service will be held at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn with Pastor Martin Kaufmann officiating. A later Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Murray, Kentucky.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019
