HOFFMAN ESTATES - Yvonne M. Schwartz, nee Lapasinski, age, 81. Beloved wife of Norman F. Sr. for over 48 years. Devoted mother of Norman Jr. (Monika) Schwartz, George (Susan) Schwartz, Vivian (Randy) Nordmeyer, Karen (Randall) Cadotte and Joseph Schwartz. Loving grandmother of Susan, Jessica (Freddy), Brittany (Bobby), Kevin, Amanda, Rebecca, Katelyn, Sarah, Sophia, Thomas, Zachary and Emily. Cherished great-grandmother of Melanie, Alyssa, Noah, Payzlee, Steven, Damian, Lucas, Ella, Mason, Madison and the late Brooklyn. Caring daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Lapasinski and stepdaughter of the late Harry Mikol. Dear sister of Norbert (Florence) Lapasinski and sister-in-law of Donald Schwartz. Dear aunt of Joe, Mike Vicky and Mary. Visitation Wednesday from 3 until 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019