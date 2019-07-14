LIBERTYVILLE - Yvonne Timony, 68, passed away on June 26, 2019, in the presence of her children and husband after battling breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer for 20½ years. Yvonne worked as the beloved K-3 Library Aide in Oak Grove School. The young students were a special source of energy and encouragement for her to continue forward. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Timony, owner of Curtis Frame - Back Alley Gallery in Libertyville. They met while she was an undergraduate student at Georgian Court University and he was attending the U.S Naval Academy (Class of '72). They were married in 1972, lived in 14 States and traveled to all 50 states. She is survived by her children, Laura Griffis, her son, Kevin and his wife, Lauren, her 5 grandchildren, Wesley and Emma Griffis, and Avery, Elloise, and Beau Timony, her siblings, Deborah Martz, Ed Wuest, and her mother, Gertrude (Beller) Wuest, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Emil Wuest, of the famed Gaston Avenue Bakery in NJ - home of the world's best Swiss Hazelnut Cake, by her brother-in-law, George Martz, and her brother-in-law, Paul Timony. A "Celebration of her Life" will be held on Saturday, July 20 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the organizations/charities of your choice. No flowers please and dress is casual. Funeral info, 847-362-2626, please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019