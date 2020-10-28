LAKE ZURICH - Zachary Scott Florio, 43, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family and friends He was born on April 22, 1977 to Terry and Vicki Lee (Dunning) Florio in Waukegan, IL. On October 8th, 2016 he married Lindsey Stites in Dripping Springs, Texas. Zachary is survived by his wife, Lindsey and two fur babies (Winston and Logan); his parents, Terry and Vicki Lee Florio; his sister, Jodi Lee Florio (Trevor) Burnette; his brother, CPT Jeramiah Scott (Clarissa) Florio; his father and mother-in-law, Steve and Donna Stites; brother and sister-in-law, Brandon and Nicole Vahl; nieces, Summer Jensen Burnette, Emma Grace Florio, Alexandra Vahl; nephews, River and Levi Burnette, Quinn, Maddox, and Dominic Florio, Oliver Vahl; great-nephew, Eli Burnette; along with many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Mae Florio, Glenn and Betty Dunning; his uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Patricia Reed and his aunt, Robin Lynn Florio. Zach grew up in Waukegan, graduated from Warren High School in 1995 where he starred as a varsity running back. He later graduated from DePaul University with a bachelor degree in computing. Zach began his long and successful professional career in IT at Maron Structure Technologies, moving later to American Imaging Management, and finally as the VP of Enterprise IT and Security for DuPage Medical Group. Zach was an enthusiastic Xbox gamer and was known, loved and respected in the gaming community. He also was an avid fan of his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish, even travelling to Ireland to watch them take on Navy. Zach loved traveling with Lindsey and family and had many exciting adventures. Zach was fortunate and proud to meet the love of his life Lindsey in 2014 whom he married in 2016. Zach was one of a kind, with the courage of a lion and the soul of an Angel. He was always there with a pat on the back or loving encouragement for family and friends. Zach lived his life in the Light. He will continue to be loved and missed by all who loved and knew him. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be private. In accordance with current State of Illinois mandates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times. There will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at a time and proper social distancing must be practiced. We thank you for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to colorectal cancer research or your local animal shelter on behalf of Zachary. Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family, 847-855-2760.