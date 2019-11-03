Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The South Church
501 S. Emerson St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
ZANOBIA "ZAN" IRWIN

ZANOBIA "ZAN" IRWIN Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Zanobia "Zan" Irwin, age 107. Beloved wife of the late Everett Irwin; loving mother of Linda (Chuck) Andrews; cherished grandmother of Wendy Griest, David (Julie) Andrews, Laura (Dale) Collier, Jeffrey (Kristin) Andrews and Bryan (Amy) Andrews; great-grandmother of Karlie Forgacs, Kelsey (Korrie) Barnes, Mackenzie Forgacs, Mitchell Griest, Carter Griest, Kennedy Griest, Brandon Andrews, Noah Andrews, Hayden Collier, Laney Collier, Lilah Collier, Grace Andrews, Everett Andrews, Henry Andrews, Abigail Andrews and Olivia Andrews; great-great-grandmother of Adalyn Griest. Visitation Wednesday, November 6, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Thursday, November 7, 11:00 a.m. at The South Church, 501 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The South Church, Rainbow Hospice & Palliative Care, c/o Foundation, Attn: Emily Douville, 2601 Navistar Dr., Building 4/Fl. 1, Lisle, IL 60532 or Mount Prospect Historical Society, 101 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
