Zelma Mae Dunn, Loving Mother, Entered God's eternal care at age 97, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born in Banner Illinois on November 7, 1923. After attending cosmetology school, she made her residence in Libertyville Illinois, where she met her husband, Robert "Bob" Dunn. They were married June 16, 1946 at Ivanhoe Congregational Church, where she became a very active member teaching Sunday school, heading up and cooking for large fundraising dinners and helping with Pads. Always full of ideas, she was active in the church women's group, as well as retreats and was the oldest member of Ivanhoe church. She and Bob raised two daughters, Leah and Mary Beth. Zelma volunteered as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, when her daughters were young. Volunteering at Condell Hospital gift shop was a joy for her. She enjoyed going into Chicago to help with the buying. Zelma and Bob both were very active in the Wauconda-Island Lake Food Pantry, where she was on the board and continued her volunteer work there after her husband Bob passed away in 2000. Zelma Loved to do crossword puzzles and did them with a pen! Her love of Bears football and Cubs baseball was advertised in the cloth covers of her walker in later years. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, sister Wilma, brother Bud and great grandson Noah. She is survived by one sister, Jennie Hurst, two daughters, Leah ( Carl) Chayer and Mary Beth Dunn, granddaughter, Corinna (George) Erdman, grandson, Matthew (Heather) Chayer and 4 beautiful great- grandchildren. A private service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Provided Covid improves, a celebration of life will be held sometime next year. Donations can be made in her honor Congregational Church, Mundelein Illinois or The Home Of The Sparrow, McHenry, Illinois Wauconda Island Lake Food Pantry.







