Zofia Zakrzewski (nee Lewandowicz), loving wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted friend to all whose lives she touched, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at age 98. Visitation is Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL. Services will be streamed live at https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/31623. Zofia is survived by children, Eva (Tom) Nelson of Prospect Heights, IL and Adam (Sheila) Zakrzewski of Naples, FL; grandsons, David Zakrzewski of Fort Myers, FL and Michael (Josephine) Zakrzewski, of Brooklyn, NY; nieces and nephews in Poland, England and the U.S. Zofia was preceded in death by husband, Klemens in 1975. Zofia was born in Lodz, Poland in 1922, one of five siblings. Deported to Siberia during WWII, life took her through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Palestine. She earned a BA in education at the Polish Junaczki military school for girls in Nazareth. Resettled to military Camp Whitley in England, she met Polish Army Lieutenant Klemens Zakrzewski. Married June 1948 in Edinburgh, Scotland, they immigrated to America in 1951. Being around Zofia was an uplifting and inspirational experience. She would light up the room with her smile and laughter, and always put the needs of family and friends ahead of her own. Major life milestones: organizing international Polish community to create and dedicate iconic Virgin Mary mosaic within the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth; participating in pilgrimage to the cemetery at Monte Cassino, Italy, to commemorate Polish soldiers; private audience in Rome with Polish Pope John Paul II in 1989 to receive his blessing. Zofia was a strong, tough, perseverant woman. She was also kind, generous, loving, and beloved. She will be missed. May God bless her with eternal peace. Flowers are welcomed. For information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.