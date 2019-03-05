Zoraida "Aida" Sanchez Radovan, 85, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born September 17, 1933 in Manila, Philippines, survived the Japanese occupation of the Philippines from 1942 - 1945, graduated from the Catholic University of Santo Tomas in Manila with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Pharmacy in 1955, married her high school sweetheart Saturnino Rabadon Radovan in a fairy tale wedding on December 8, 1960, came to the USA in 1964, supported both family and husband during his 24 years with the United States Navy, and has been a Gurnee resident since 1995. Zoraida was a pharmacist and then a quality control chemist at Abbott Laboratories, and retired after 26 years with Abbott in 1999. Aida was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Gurnee, a devout Catholic, and enjoyed her family especially her six grandchildren and travelling. Our Mama was a fighter and fought to live life until the very end. She and our Papa use to always tell us "Don't Give Up the Ship." Mama lived this motto throughout her life. She was a strong woman and didn't hesitate to say what was on her mind. However, Mama had the biggest heart of generosity and unconditional love and never asked for thanks or any recognition. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten because we will carry the memory of her in our hearts forever. Goodbye Mama and say hello to Papa and Randolph until all of us re-unite in our Lord, Jesus Christ's heavenly kingdom, Amen. Surviving are her 3 children, Michael (Caroline his wife), Christopher, and Paul (Charlene his wife); 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Kyle, Caitlin, Shane and Francesca; and, also by her siblings, Teresita, Ernisto, Manual, and Estaban. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Saturnino "Randy" Rabadon Radovan, Chief Petty Officer, USN and one of her sons, Randolph Sanchez Radovan. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral mass will be at noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, located at 6401 Gages Lake Rd. in Gurnee. Interment will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, located at 1920 Buckley Rd. in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the . For info, call 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary