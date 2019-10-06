A service to honor the life of Mr. Aaron Gerome Henson will be at 11 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Natchitoches with Pastor Tommy Rush officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the American Cemetery of Natchitoches.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Bruce McCreary, Jack Serpas, Danny Robertson, Jayson Mock, Robert Lee, Landon Jones, and Colin Henson
Aaron Gerome Henson was born on January 27, 1933, in Gadsden, AL to Azzlee Henson and Venia Mae (Amason) Henson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Freida Mae Rogers Henson and a brother, Dale Henson.
Gerome proudly served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He retired from Willamette Industries and was well known throughout his career as a consultant for many paper mills across the country. A recipient of the prestigious "Murphy Award" for the most valuable player in Childersburg, Alabama and he was presented the award by Freida Mae Rogers, homecoming queen and head cheerleader, who later became his wife. He also held the record for the longest punt of 82 yards. Gerome had an impact on everyone he met and he will be truly missed by his family and by all the lives he touched.
He is survived by his sisters, Monza Wilson and Lazanda Henson; his children, Fonda, Ronda, Tina, and Roger; grandchildren, Korie, Kasie, Shaina, Brittany, Brooke, Madison and Colin; great-grandchildren, Cayd, Jaxon, Rowan, Cale, Beckett, Emmett, Luca, Jace, Elliott, and Lane.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 6, 2019