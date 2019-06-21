A celebration of life for Mr. Abdulaun B. Kuuan Sr., 64, will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Evangel Temple Deliverance Center Vincent, AL with Bishop Lodis McGregor officiating. Interment will be held at Alabama National Cemetery Montevallo, AL. Visitation will be held Friday 1pm to 7pm at Grace Memorial Chapel. Kuuan leaves to cherish his memories: a faithful and devoted wife, Evelyn Kuuan; 2 sons Abdulaun Kuuan Jr. (Airiea), Kansas City, MO, Deon Tilley (Tabitha), Pelham, AL; daughter, Abdular Kuuan, Baton Rouge, LA; 5 grandchildren: Camryn, Christian, Caydence, Deon Jr. and Dillon; brother, Otis Penn Jr. (Anna) Attalla, AL; sister, Velena Curry ( Jimmy), Attalla, AL; Uncle, Thomas Penn (Patricia) Decatur, GA; Aunts, Dorothy Burton, Buffalo, New York; Rosalyn Fisher, Atlanta, GA, loving mother-in-law, Ms. Billie Tilley, Vincent, AL; Brother-in-law, Danny Tilley, Childersburg, AL; sister in law, Margaret Bruno, Sylacauga, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Published in The Daily Home on June 21, 2019