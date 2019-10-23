The Daily Home

Ms. Abigail Burnett Scales

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Denise Davis
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
    - Ernestine kelow
Service Information
Sunset Memorial Chapel Inc
33558 US Hwy 280
Childersburg, AL
35044
(256)-378-7199
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Chapel of Remembrance
33558 US Hwy 280
Childersburg, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church Wilsonville
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Service for Ms. AbiGail Burnett Scales,62, will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 @ 1:00 pm, from the First Baptist Church Wilsonville, with the Pastor Larry Pickett, Celebrant. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Scales passed away Thursday, October 17, at her residence. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur Barnett, Curtis Barnett, and Wayne Barnett; and one sister, Christine Chatman. She leaves to cherish: her one and only loving daughter, Tomekio (Nathaniel) Scales-Stamps; three grandsons, Devin C. Scales, Isaiah N. Stamps, and Mason A. Stamps; two sisters, Lavern Dejournett of Jacksonville, Florida, Sue Chatman of Cleveland, Ohio; and three brothers, Jim (Cynthia) Barnett of Birmingham, Alabama and Charlie (Geraldine) Barnett and Jerome Barnett, both of Childersburg, Alabama; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; one aunt, Lilly Bell Montgomery of Cleveland, Ohio; and special friends, Yvonne Studimire and Florence Hale.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Public viewing will be held today 1-8 pm in the Sunset Chapel of Remembrance. Ms. Scales will lie instate one hour prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Memorial Chapel, Inc. www.sunsetmc.com
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.