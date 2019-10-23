Funeral Service for Ms. AbiGail Burnett Scales,62, will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 @ 1:00 pm, from the First Baptist Church Wilsonville, with the Pastor Larry Pickett, Celebrant. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Scales passed away Thursday, October 17, at her residence. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur Barnett, Curtis Barnett, and Wayne Barnett; and one sister, Christine Chatman. She leaves to cherish: her one and only loving daughter, Tomekio (Nathaniel) Scales-Stamps; three grandsons, Devin C. Scales, Isaiah N. Stamps, and Mason A. Stamps; two sisters, Lavern Dejournett of Jacksonville, Florida, Sue Chatman of Cleveland, Ohio; and three brothers, Jim (Cynthia) Barnett of Birmingham, Alabama and Charlie (Geraldine) Barnett and Jerome Barnett, both of Childersburg, Alabama; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; one aunt, Lilly Bell Montgomery of Cleveland, Ohio; and special friends, Yvonne Studimire and Florence Hale.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Public viewing will be held today 1-8 pm in the Sunset Chapel of Remembrance. Ms. Scales will lie instate one hour prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Memorial Chapel, Inc. www.sunsetmc.com
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 23, 2019