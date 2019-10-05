Ada Bell "Sis" Sprayberry, 77, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Sprayberry will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday. Interment will be at Hopeful Cemetery. Curtis Collett will officiate the service. Mrs. Ada Bell was a lifelong resident of Munford, AL. She was also a lifelong member of Hopeful Baptist Church. She graduated from Munford High School and was part of the class of 1961. Mrs. Ada Bell is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mac Sprayberry; daughters, Samantha Lackey (Perry) and Tonya Nolen (Cary); son, Cody Sprayberry (Betsy); three grandchildren, Chance Lackey, Erin Hubbard (Lance), and Cale Nolen; great grandbaby due in January 2020, Avie Lee Faith Hubbard; brother, Leonard Smith (Linda); sister, Katie Campbell; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Grant Smith; brother, William Smith; and sisters, Maelene Wade, Joy Thompson, Sandy Smith, and Shirley Smith. Pallbearers will be Cary Nolen, Cale Nolen, Lance Hubbard, Chance Lackey, Tommy Wade, and Ricky Wade. Honorary Pallbearers will be Perry Lackey, Robert Smith, and Joey Wade. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 5, 2019