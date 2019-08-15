Guest Book View Sign Service Information Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary 1702 Battle Street West Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-1041 Send Flowers Obituary

Home Going Celebration for Adrian Darnell "Lt. Tragg" Taylor, 63, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First Missionary Baptist Church South. Reverend Jeffery D. Wilson is the pastor. Supt. Elder Willie Hearn, Sr. will be the eulogist. Mr. Taylor will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Alabama National Cemetery. Mr. Adrian Darnell Taylor was born on October 14, 1955 in Pell City, Alabama to Elizabeth "Bess" Taylor and Alfonsa Gover. He was a member of the 1974 graduating class of Pell City High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served and was honorably discharged from the Army after five years. On January 2, 1975, Adrian married the love of his life, Vickey Fluellen. He and his family resided in Pell City, Alabama and Adrian was employed by Anniston Army Depot and Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary until his health began to fail. Mr. Taylor "Lt. Tragg" transitioned from his earthly home to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth "Bess" Taylor and Alfonso Gover; brothers, Effrem "Bookie" McCoy and Kenny Gover; and a sister, Stephanie Beavers. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of forty-four years, Mrs. Vickey Taylor of Pell City, Alabama; a son, Mr. Lazell (Erica) Taylor of Gadsden, Alabama; a daughter, Ms. Elizabeth Delane Taylor of Pell City, Alabama; three other children; three grandchildren, Justin Taylor, Ava McCoy and Zoey McCoy; sisters, Mrs. Deborah (Lewis) King and Ms. Cynthia Pickett of Columbus, Ohio, Ms. JoAnn Burch and Ms. Vickey McDaniel of Pell City, Alabama, Mrs. Felisha (John) Carter of Talladega, Alabama, Mrs. Lisa (Michael Sr. May of Birmingham, Alabama, Mrs. Gloria (Robert) Allen of Bessemer, Alabama, Ms. Silvia Moore of Lexington, Kentucky and Ms. Lucille McGowan of Pell City, Alabama; Mr. Chris (Shavon) Gover and Mr. Alonso (Deannie) Gover of Pell City, Alabama, Mr. Wendel Gover of Atlanta, Georgia and Mr. Chermon Ray Moore of Birmingham, Alabama; In-laws, Earnest and Roise Fluellen of Pell City, Alabama; oldest niece, Ms. Dameron "Moochie" Crast whom he considered more like a daughter; a host of other in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and special friends, Ms. Cheryl Truss, Mr. Billy Ray Bush and Barry Waites. 