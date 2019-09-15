The Daily Home

Mr. Agapito Pascul Lorenzo (1976 - 2019)
Service Information
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-5201
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Funeral Home Chapel
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL
Obituary
A celebration of life for Mr. Agapito Pascul Lorenzo, 43, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 511 Edgewood Drive, Sylacauga, AL., at 2 p.m., with Pastor John L. Ragland, officiating.
He worked many years at Avondale Mills, after Avondale shut down he was employed with Chelsea Antique Mall, Chelsea, AL., and with Kings Pawn Shop in Sylacauga, AL.
Mr. Lorenzo departed this walk of life on Sept. 10, 2019 at his residence in Talladega, AL.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Tanda Alisa Lorenzo of Talladega, AL; three children, Diana Pascual, Juliyl Pascual Cook and Detrica Gaddis; father, Pascual Martin Pascual Baltazar; mother, Santos Agapito Lorenzo; siblings in Guatemala; two sister-in-laws, Juliette Cook, and Katrina (Derrick) Buchanan; three brother-in-laws, Nathan (Brenda) Cook, Jr., Shannon (Regina Carter) Cook, Phillip (Diane) Cook; and a host of nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 15, 2019
