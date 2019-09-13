Graveside service for Alan Baker, age 46, of Fultondale will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2PM at Greenhill Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Skipworth, Brent Blankley and Rev. Les Snodgrass officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Mr. Baker passed away September 11, 2019 at his residence. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. He graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1991 and attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Million Dollar Band. Alan worked for Fox 6 for 15 years in the news and sports department and has been employed with ABC 33/40 for the past few years. He owned Alan Baker photography where he loved doing still photography. Alan was a fun loving guy who never met a stranger and loved Alabama football. He is survived by his parents: Larry and Yvette Baker, uncle: Charles Burdette and his family, aunt: JoAnn Clark and her family, and special friends: the members of the Iron Warriors motorcycle club. Pallbearers will be Cody Franklin, George Thomas, Brent Blankley, Thomas Whitaker, Brad Taylor, and Ryan McGuffie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Iron Warriors Motorcycle Club, Heart of Dixie Chapter, 2246 Farley Rd., Hoover, AL 35226. Online condolences can be made to www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 13, 2019