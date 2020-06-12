Funeral services for Albert Vernon Blankenship, age 88 of Sylacauga, will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Albert passed away June 10, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his son, Tony Ray Blankenship; grandchildren, Mason Brett Blankenship, Scott Winfield Young and Leigh Ann Young-Reeves; three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Blankenship; daughter, Pamela Ann Hay; brother, Raymond Blankenship; sister, Gladys McGrady. Pallbearers will be James Smith, Blake Bullard, Jake Dale, Hoss Reyes, Brantley Parker and Landon Henderson. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 12, 2020.