Aleta Cosper Byrd, age 92, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Cropwell, Alabama. Aleta was born in 1928 and raised in Easonville, Alabama. She earned a nursing degree from Hillman Hospital Training School for Nurses in Birmingham, Alabama and retired from nursing to become a homemaker and raise her three sons. After she married, she spent most of her adult life in Selma, Alabama and Cropwell, Alabama. She was a long-time active member of First United Methodist Church of Pell City, hosted a weekly women's bible study and served on the church bereavement committee. She was an avid reader and loved to entertain family and friends. Aleta was a dedicated wife to her husband, Charles L. "Chick" Byrd, who passed away in 2005. She was his constant caregiver for ten (10) years after he suffered a stroke in 1995. She was a loving mother to her three sons and especially loved her role as "Nana" to her only grandchild. She will be sorely missed and is survived by her two sons, David (Brenda) Byrd of Kettering, Ohio and Kenny Byrd of Hoover, Alabama; her grandson, Lukas Byrd of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; her daughter-in-law, Donna Byrd; her nieces, Susan Ross Simonson, Carla Ross Cothran, Carol Cosper Meadows, Debbie Cosper Fletcher, Geni Fritts Smith, Karen Culpepper Atwell, Jane Culpepper Cheriogotis, Susan Culpepper Warren; her nephews, Billy M. Cosper, Jr., Bill Bush, Lamar Bush, Joe Fritts; her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Culpepper; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. "Chick" Byrd; her son, Robert Ross "Bobby" Byrd, her parents, L. Polk Cosper and Leta Milner Cosper; brothers, Jim Polk Cosper and Billy M. "Pick" Cosper; and her sister, Bobbie Cosper Ross. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family held a private service on Sunday, June 21, 2020 with interment in Coosa Valley Baptist Cemetery in Cropwell, Alabama. Kilgroe Funeral Home directed the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Pell City, 2200 3rd Avenue North, Pell City, Alabama 35125 or Lakeside Hospice, 4010 Masters Road, Pell City, Alabama 35128. Online condolences may be made to the Byrd family at www.kilgroefh.com.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 24, 2020.