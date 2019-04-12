A Celebration of life for Alexia Nicole Roseman, 29, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Terry's Mortuary Chapel. Reverend Chris Todd will be the eulogist. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Alexis Nicole Roseman was born to on October 25, 1989 to the union of Michael A. Roseman and Deborah L. Cook Roseman in Talladega, Alabama. Ms. Roseman united with Mt. Home Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She was a graduate of Winterboro High School and continued her education at Central Alabama Community College. Alexis was employed with the United State Postal Service in Sycamore, Alabama. Alexis was a very kind-hearted young lady who often went out of her way to help others she met and helped a lot of people while working at the post office. She was also a caregiver for her great grandmother who loved the apple pies that Alexis would make. Finally she was the best daughter any mom could ask for. On evening of Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Alexis traded time for eternity while she was a patient at Shelby Baptist Medical Center. She was preceded in passing by her grandparents, Lorene Cook and Otis Roseman. Alexis leaves to cherish her memories: her loving parents, Deborah L. Roseman and Michael A. (Melissa) Roseman; great grandmother, Annie Barber of Sylacauga, Alabama; grandparents, Time Roseman of Talladega, Alabama and McCary Cook of Sylacauga, Alabama; a sister, Aliyah Roseman of Rockford, Alabama; a brother, Quin Chaz Barclay of Oxford, Alabama; three aunts, Tabbitha (Stan) Gaddis and Cheryl Cook of Sycamore, Alabama and Betty Embry of Cincinnati, Ohio; one uncle, Willie Roseman of Montgomery, Alabama; two special friends, Amber Shempert and John Green; and a host of cousins and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 12, 2019