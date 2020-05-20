Alice Elaine Harris
Alice Elaine Harris, 72, passed away May 18, 2020. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with Jeff Duncan officiating. Her family will receive visitors at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega from 12 until 1:30 p.m., prior to the service. She was a member at Providence Baptist Church and worked as a cashier at Winn-Dixie and the Pell City Thrift Store. Mrs. Harris was also a school bus driver in Talladega who always wanted to help people, children and her church. Her survivors include her husband, Donald Harris, Sr.; daughter, Alice Lee; sons, Thomas Faulk, Jr. of Prattville and Donald Harris, Jr. of Talladega; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Adcox and her son, Daniel Ray Faulk. Pallbearers will be Terry Harris, Tim Harris, Wes Patterson, Wilfred Lee, Dale Cooper and Donnie Harris. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
MAY
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
