Alice Faye Pennington, 75, passed away February 18, 2020. A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Brett Walters officiating. Her family will receive friends at Usrey prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow. Her passions included being a housewife, the outdoors, flower beds and most of all her family. She was a member of the Homewood church of Christ. Preceding her in death was her husband, William Laron Pennington, Sr.; sister, Ramona Gardner and brother, Bobby Johns. Her survivors include her sons, William Laron Pennington, Jr. (Tammy), Kenneth Wayne Pennington (Andrea) and Paul Larance Pennington (Ashley); nephew, Steve Yarnell; brother, Gary Johns; grandchildren, Josh Pennington, Cody Pennington, Tyler Pennington, Sloan Pennington, Mackenzie/Baby Girl Pennington and great grandchild, James Pennington. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct the service.