Alice Faye Pennington, 75, passed away February 18, 2020. A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Brett Walters officiating. Her family will receive friends at Usrey prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow. Her passions included being a housewife, the outdoors, flower beds and most of all her family. She was a member of the Homewood church of Christ. Preceding her in death was her husband, William Laron Pennington, Sr.; sister, Ramona Gardner and brother, Bobby Johns. Her survivors include her sons, William Laron Pennington, Jr. (Tammy), Kenneth Wayne Pennington (Andrea) and Paul Larance Pennington (Ashley); nephew, Steve Yarnell; brother, Gary Johns; grandchildren, Josh Pennington, Cody Pennington, Tyler Pennington, Sloan Pennington, Mackenzie/Baby Girl Pennington and great grandchild, James Pennington. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 28, 2020