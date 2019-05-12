Alice Jeanette Davis, 88, of Talladega, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Her funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Travis Ford and Glen Horn officiating. Her family will receive friends from 10-11a.m. prior to service, also at Usrey Funeral Home.
Ms. Davis is survived by her brother, Billy Davis of Navarre, FL.; nieces and nephews, Janet Doster, Jeff Cranford, Benjie Davis, Caren Connelly, Tim Davis, Tony Davis, Paul Davis and Jane Noles.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob Hollingsworth Davis and Florence Adelle Ray Davis; brothers, Curry, Curtis and John Ray; sisters, Sara and Ann.
Jeanette was a longstanding and very active member at Bemiston United Methodist Church, lifelong resident of Bemiston, a quilter, and hostess to all family reunions.
Her pallbearers will be Tony Davis, Tim Davis, Benjie Davis, Chris Roper, Jeff Cranford and Lee Stone.
On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 12, 2019