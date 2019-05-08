Mrs. Alice Louise Barnett, age 90 of Talladega died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence. Graveside Services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Family Cemetery on Berney Station Road with Rev. Byron White officiating. Mrs. Barnett is survived by her sister, Audrey R. Hayes of Childersburg; Brother, James E. Royal of Bellews Creek, NC; Nieces and Nephews, Cathy Hayes (Bobby), Barbara Hayes Amato (Bob), Janice Buffington, Jimmy Barnett (Pam), Bob Barnett (Jean), DeAnn Floyd (John), Joe Barnett (Trish), Sandra Haynes (Ronnie), Gary Barnett (Peggy), Susan Morrison (Mike), Gayla Payne, Butch Watkins, Lisa Strong (George), Several Great Nieces and Nephews and Several Great Great Nieces and Nephew; Special Friends and Caregivers, Pearl Wells, Ethel Mae Stamps, Ashley Lawson, Brenda Stamps, and Priscilla Calhoun. Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her husband Grady Barnett. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Online condolences may be sent to www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 8, 2019