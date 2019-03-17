Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alice Mary (Robinson) Leirer, 86, of Panama City Beach passed away peacefully on March 15.

Alice was the beloved wife of Glen Leirer and the loving mother to their four sons and a daughter: Robert (wife Marybeth) of Leeds, AL; Thomas (wife Donna) of Panama City Beach, FL; Timothy (wife Barbara) of Birmingham, AL; James of Panama City Beach, FL and Allison Gardino (husband Chris) of Sylacauga, AL. Glen and Alice have 11 grandchildren; Daniel wife Jennifer, Brandon wife Lindsey, Kristin, Corey Dixon wife Kortney, Clayton wife April, Jessica husband Hunter Edwards, Robert, Casey, Ryan, John Gardino and Bailee Gardino and 9 great-grandchildren; Jordan, Cooper, Emerson, Parker, Cameron, James, Knox, Tyler and Colin. Alice's parents, Ernest and Edna Robinson, and her only brother, Ernest, preceded her in death.

Alice was born in Brooklyn, NY, July 8, 1932 and was raised in upstate New York. Alice graduated from Jefferson High School in 1950 before relocating to San Francisco where she met and married Glen Leirer, a sailor, in June 1956.

Throughout her life, Alice worked in various occupations: real estate agent, store clerk, office manager for our family-owned business. Alice excelled at all of these, even receiving The President's Award from the Business Professional Women of Sylacauga where she served as President of the Association; but nothing pleased her more than her role as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

After retiring to Florida in the 1990's, Alice devoted much of her time to volunteerism. Among her favorite charities were Bay County Republican Party, The Red Cross, St. Jude's Food Pantry, Military Welcome Center, Panhandle Republican Women's Club, and the local Warrior Beach Retreat.

Alice very much enjoyed retirement in Florida. She enjoyed walking on the beach, fishing from the pier, and bowling. Alice and Glen also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada in their RV.

Kent Forest will be officiating services. A memorial honoring Alice's life will be held at St John's Catholic Church on 11th Street in Panama City, Florida, visitation of family and friends on March 18th at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at St. John's Catholic Church on 11th Street on March 19 at 10 a.m. Father Kevin McQuone will officiate, reception for family and friends will follow at church, internment after Mass at The Catholic Cemetery on Frankford Ave.

Alice has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Alzheimer research organization. If Alice were asked to describe her life in three words it would be, "Family, Family, Family."



Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home; 2403 Harrison Avenue; Panama City, FL 32405; (850) 763-4694

2403 Harrison Avenue

Panama City , FL 32405

