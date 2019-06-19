Alven Terry Stevens age 84 of Ola passed away Thursday, June 14, 2019 at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock. He was born February 23, 1935 in Jamestown, Tennessee to the late John & Suzanna Caldonia Chryselious Stevens. He was an Army Veteran and a refrigeration engineer. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, George Perry Stevens. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Linda Stevens; children, Terry & Pat Stevens of Russellville; Janet Stevens & Chris Norwood of Talladega, Alabama; Brenda & Steve Giglio of Gloucester, Massachusetts; Sheryl & Steve Rinehart of Apopka, Florida; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home Danville and River Valley Crematory Dardanelle; Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Home on June 19, 2019