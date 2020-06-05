Alvin B. Mann
Funeral service for Alvin B. Mann, 92, will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Childersburg Church of Christ with Bro. Gary Bradley officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Childersburg, AL. Mr. Mann died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burle R. and Martha B. Mann, brother, Morgan Mann, brother, Ray Mann, brother, Franklin Mann, sister, Rosie Britnell, sister, Eva Lee Carden, sister, Flossie Townley, sister, Goldie Armstrong, sister, Lorene Cole, and sister, Frances Mann. Mr. Mann was a former elder at Childersburg Church of Christ, scout master for a few years, helped restore Rainwater Museum, helped build Creekside Campsite which later was renamed to Alvin B. Mann campsite, loved to explore a challenging project especially cars & motorcycles and he loved to travel and camp. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mildred Mann; two sons, Larry Alvin (Martha) Mann, Dwayne (Patricia) Mann; daughter, Suzanne Mann; four grandchildren, Teri (Joey) Oubre, Jenna Mann, Eric (Stephanie) Mann, Ethan Mann; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; brother, Wilson Mann; and three sisters, Otta Vee Loden, Faye Howell and Martha Lou Lunsford. Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Childersburg Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Childersburg Church of Christ for the Alvin B. Mann campsite. Pallbearers will be Eric Mann, Joey Oubre, Lucas Browning, Rick Stidham, Al Lyons and Brian Whitworth. Honorary pallbearers will be Elders & Deacons of the Childersburg Church of Christ, Pascal Abner, Duncan Roy and Roscoe Limbaugh. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 5, 2020.
