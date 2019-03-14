Funeral service for Alvis Dexter Wilson, age 71, of Weogufka will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Burial will follow at New Site Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 at the funeral home. Mr. Wilson passed away March 13, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Joyce Wilson, father: Verdia B. Wilson, mother: Mary Dee Wilson and brother: Cubbie Joel Wilson. He is survived by his wife: Jackie Wilson, son: Ronnie Wilson and his wife: Kim, grandson: Wesley Wilson, brothers: Larry Kenneth Wilson, Perry Benton Wilson and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. In Lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 14, 2019