Celebration of Life for Mr. Ameir Sherrod Townsend will be Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Mountain Home Baptist Church , Sycamore. Visitation will be held Friday, October 02,2020 from 1pm-7pm at Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga. Ameir Sherrod Townsend was born October 5, 2001 to Tamala Townsend and Late Datron Swain in Sylacauga,Al. Ameir answered his call home on September 28, 2020 in Sylacauga,AL. Ameir attended Childersburg High School. He accepted Christ at an early age to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He was a passionate and caring person who always kept a smile on his face. Ameir had a vibrant personality. Regardless of any aspect Ameir was loved by his teachers, family, and peers. He will always and forever be missed. Ameir was preceded in death by his Father Datron Swain and his Grandmother Hattie Townsend both of Childersburg, Al. Ameir leaves his precious memories to cherish to his mother Tamala Townsend; Sister Amber Townsend of Huntsville,Al ; Brother Joshua Townsend of Childersburg, AL ; Brother in Love Dontavious Truss of Huntsville, Al; Aunt Heather McCaulley of Huntsville,Al; Special Aunts Elanie and Valerie Jews of Childersburg,Al; Uncle Kelvin Townsend of Huntsville, Al. Grandfather George Townsend of Childersburg, AL ; Grandmother Annie Jews of Childersburg,Al and Lynn Swain of Sylacauga, AL. A Special Friend Jordan Hall and a host of lovely great uncles, great aunties, cousins, other relatives and friends.

