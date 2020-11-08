Amy June Williams, 46, of Talladega, passed away Oct 10, 2020. A Celebration of Amy's life will be held at graveside 2:00pm Saturday November 14 at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. John Whetstone will officiate the service. Amy graduated from Talladega High School in 1992, she was a member of Slyavon Baptist Church, and she got her bachelor's degree from U.A.B., she was a Marine Biologist and loved the ocean and caring for all types of animals.
She is survived by her parents Billy and Pat Williams, brother Matt Williams and his wife Kris, nephew Corbin Williams and niece Sarah Williams, a host of aunts and uncles. Amy is preceded in death by her grandparents Oliver and Juanita Barnett and Clyde and Margaret H. Williams. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com