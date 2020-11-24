Or Copy this URL to Share

Amy McClure, age 54, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Amy was born November 25, 1965.

A Memorial Service for Amy will be announced at a later date.

Amy is survived by son Evan McClure; father Blois McClure; sister Lori McClure and brother Patrick McClure (Alicia); niece Makayla Sanders, niece Meghan McClure and nephew Dylan McClure.

