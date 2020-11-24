1/
Amy McClure
Amy McClure, age 54, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Amy was born November 25, 1965.
A Memorial Service for Amy will be announced at a later date.
Amy is survived by son Evan McClure; father Blois McClure; sister Lori McClure and brother Patrick McClure (Alicia); niece Makayla Sanders, niece Meghan McClure and nephew Dylan McClure.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh. com for the McClure family.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
