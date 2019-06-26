Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Ladale Lockridge passed away at his home on June 5, 2019. He was 38 years old. Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Lockridge, and his mother, Leetress Lonergan Lockridge. Andrew was an avid Alabama football fan. He loved playing basketball and at one time hoped to pursue basketball as a career but having fought depression and drug addiction for the past 24 years, this became a faded dream. Early on Andrew watched as many of his young friends died due to the increasing illness of drug addiction with each loss adding to his own darkness. Andrew's family struggled with him through the ups and downs of his battle. Often in good times, his family would catch a glimpse of his true loveable personality and have a renewed hope for his deliverance and joy of life. In the last couple of months of his life, more than ever, Andrew longed to be free. Andrew is survived by his uncle, John L. (Sandra) Lonergan and aunt, Jessica L. (William) Calhoun of Pell City; cousins, Gail (Sammy) Worthy of O'Falon, Missouri, Keith Hodge of Tampa, Florida, Judy Hodge of Pell City; John (Miranda) Waldrop and Jacob (Katy) Waldrop of Pell City, and many young cousins. A service in his memory will be held at a later date. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world. (John 16:33) Published in The Daily Home on June 26, 2019

